Infrastructure

City Rail Link streetscape works near completion

The platform at Karanga-a-Hape station, one of two new underground stations being built as part of CRL. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 27 Jul 2023
Streetscape work on a key Auckland thoroughfare, which has been blocked since mid-2021, should be mostly finished by the end of the year.The intersection of Victoria St West and Albert St has been closed during the construction of Te Waihorotiu station, one of two new stations being built as part of the $5.49 billion City Rail Link (CRL) project.The Victoria St section forms part of a new linear park called Te Hā Noa, which will eventually link Albert and Victoria parks, featuring plantings, wider footpaths and other amenity upgrades.Looki...
Builders more upbeat, 70% say inquiries have perked up
Property

Builders more upbeat, 70% say inquiries have perked up

No builders expect house prices to continue falling in the next 12 months.

Brent Melville 11:10am
Finance

Ezibuy liquidators to continue operating business to sell off inventory

The liquidators were appointed last week.

Riley Kennedy 9:45am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, July 27, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
More Infrastructure

Govt projects make up more than a quarter of $357b in spending
Infrastructure

Govt projects make up more than a quarter of $357b in spending

Central government has 13% more projects in the works than it had last June.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Kāinga Ora adds 'Velocity' as it aims to build homes faster and cheaper
Policy

Kāinga Ora adds 'Velocity' as it aims to build homes faster and cheaper

The housing agency believes its new delivery system can save $820m over four years.

Oliver Lewis 25 Jul 2023
Auckland council faces $4b bill on wild weather
Infrastructure

Auckland council faces $4b bill on wild weather

The council expanded the scope of the expected costs.

Staff reporters 25 Jul 2023
Smart Environmental on hunt for growth capital
Infrastructure

Smart Environmental on hunt for growth capital

Smart Environmental expects to attract good interest from investors.

Staff reporters 25 Jul 2023