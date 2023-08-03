Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Concepts for Auckland port land released

Concepts for Auckland port land released
A render of what the port land could look like, including residential developments. (Image: Nick McKay/Eke Panuku)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 03 Aug 2023
The full realisation of a waterfront precinct on port land in Auckland could take until 2060-80, a new report suggests.Auckland councillors have been taking part in confidential workshops to discuss advice from urban regeneration agency Eke Panuku and independent advisers Flagstaff Partners and GHD Engineering.The relocation of Ports of Auckland (POAL) to free up valuable waterfront land for public use is being driven by Auckland mayor Wayne Brown, who previously laid out a provisional timeframe for a staged release of port land by 2039.“...
Government keeps AAA credit rating with stable outlook
Finance

Government keeps AAA credit rating with stable outlook

Moody's says effective institutions and governance will mitigate credit risks.

Jem Traylen 1:29pm
Self promotion

Business optimism is up slightly, costs a key concern, says 2degrees survey

The report revealed 87% of businesses had seen their running costs increase.

Staff reporters 1:20pm
Business optimism is up slightly, costs a key concern, says 2degrees survey
Infrastructure

Light rail board delays route recommendation

Notifying the stations and route has been pushed out due to a 'contextual shift'.

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
Light rail board delays route recommendation

More Infrastructure

Light rail board delays route recommendation
Infrastructure

Light rail board delays route recommendation

Notifying the stations and route has been pushed out due to a 'contextual shift'.

Oliver Lewis 12:00pm
Auckland apartment builders tout in-fill potential
Infrastructure

Auckland apartment builders tout in-fill potential

Prominent developers say there's plenty of land for new apartments in Auckland.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Channel Infrastructure looks to a future up in the air
Infrastructure

Channel Infrastructure looks to a future up in the air

Channel's future is in aviation fuel, but petrol will be around for a while yet.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Building downturn hits Metro Performance Glass
Infrastructure

Building downturn hits Metro Performance Glass

The glassmaker is continuing to look at the sale of its Australian arm.

Oliver Lewis 01 Aug 2023