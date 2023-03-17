Menu
Cost blowout: Airport terminal project cost doubles

Carrie Hurihanganui says a combination of factors drove the blow-out. (Image: Auckland Airport)
Ella Somers
Fri, 17 Mar 2023
The price tag on Auckland International Airport’s new domestic terminal has roughly doubled from last year’s suggested "$1 billion-plus" to $2.2 billion, the airport announced today.On top of that, the operator for New Zealand's main international gateway revealed that connecting the domestic and international terminals would cost an additional $1.7b, taking total redevelopment costs for the two terminals to $3.9b.The announcement sparked criticism from airlines, who complained about the impact on ticket prices once th...
Market lifts slightly despite rattled investors
Markets Market Close

Market lifts slightly despite rattled investors

The S&P/NZX 50 Index rebounded late in the day and closed at 11,714.69, up 15.67 points or 0.13% after reaching an intraday low of 11,665.63. 

Graham Skellern 6:15pm
Law & Regulation

Nash on his final warning

The prime minister has made it clear that Nash is on his last chance after a breach of cabinet rules.

Staff reporters 3:20pm
Bloomberg

Credit Suisse a 'distinct situation' to US banking crisis

US regulators are consumed with steadying their country’s own financial stability.

Bloomberg 2:40pm
Consenting needs to speed up to meet emissions goals
Policy

Consenting needs to speed up to meet emissions goals

To avoid a multi-billion dollar emissions liability, NZ needs to drastically speed up consenting times.

Oliver Lewis 6:00am
Fletcher escalates disputes with Jacobs
Infrastructure

Fletcher escalates disputes with Jacobs

Jacobs NZ disputes the two claims against it.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Critics say Onslow is essentially dead
Infrastructure

Critics say Onslow is essentially dead

Onslow is still a possible $16 billion solution to NZ's energy needs, says Megan Woods.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Onslow now estimated to cost over $15 billion
Infrastructure

Onslow now estimated to cost over $15 billion

A pumped hydro scheme at Lake Onslow was originally estimated at $4 billion.

Ian Llewellyn 16 Mar 2023