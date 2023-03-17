Cost blowout: Airport terminal project cost doubles

Carrie Hurihanganui says a combination of factors drove the blow-out. (Image: Auckland Airport)

The price tag on Auckland International Airport’s new domestic terminal has roughly doubled from last year’s suggested "$1 billion-plus" to $2.2 billion, the airport announced today.On top of that, the operator for New Zealand's main international gateway revealed that connecting the domestic and international terminals would cost an additional $1.7b, taking total redevelopment costs for the two terminals to $3.9b.The announcement sparked criticism from airlines, who complained about the impact on ticket prices once th...