Ebos may keep the Chemist Warehouse contract

The Chemist Warehouse contract is worth A$1.4b to A$1.6b in sales. (Image: NZME)

The Chemist Warehouse contract is coming up for renewal and Ebos stands a good chance of keeping it, but rival Sigma will be trying to get it back, according to Forsyth Barr analysts.The competitive tension between the two wholesalers could mean “potential margin sacrifice” in the new contract.Ebos won the contract to supply pharmaceuticals to the Chemist Warehouse chain from July 1, 2019, although the announcement of its win came a year earlier, suggesting an announcement is likely within a few months.Sigma was the previous supplie...