Infrastructure

Fletcher only just now aware of $150m SkyCity cost blowout

The fire in the roof of the SkyCity convention centre project took 10 days to put out. (Image: Dan Brunskill)
Jenny Ruth
Fri, 16 Dec 2022
Fletcher Building is insisting it has only just become aware of the further $150 million blowout on the costs of finishing the SkyCity Auckland convention centre project.It is blaming the blowout above its insurance cover on a combination of the complexity of the repair process following the 2019 fire, covid delays and inflation.None of these explanations for the costs blowout are things that happened suddenly – inflation has been a feature for the last 18 months, Fletcher has been working to repair and complete the project since early 20...
