Flood and cyclone insurance claims top $1 billion

The cost of extreme weather damage is mounting. (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Thu, 23 Mar 2023
Insurance claims and payments relating to Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland anniversary weekend floods have topped $1 billion, with Hawke’s Bay cyclone claims closing in on $500 million.The Insurance Council of New Zealand this morning released its latest statistics for the recent severe weather events, saying it had now received 40,275 claims relating to Cyclone Gabrielle, totalling $889.8m so far.“On a regional basis for Cyclone Gabrielle, most claims, over 13,000, have been recorded in Hawke’s Bay across all general insura...
Gluckman: Science reforms a 'missed opportunity'
Policy

Both major parties have put off funding science properly, says the NZ scientist.

Greg Hurrell 2:00pm
Cars

Charging ahead: $400m into EV network to cope with demand

NZ is lagging behind the rest of the world in EV charger delivery.

Brent Melville 12:00pm
Retail

The Warehouse shares plunge 12% as net profit falls by 60%

The retailer is cutting more than 300 jobs in a bid to cut costs.

Ella Somers 10:57am
Cruise ships buoy Lyttelton half-year results
Infrastructure

The port will pay an interim dividend of $6.6m to the Christchurch council.

Staff reporters 10:59am
Singapore: planning makes perfect
Infrastructure Free

The global shipping and finance hub has mastered the art of long-term planning.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
North Auckland highway to open within months
Infrastructure

As Waka Kotahi look to scope further Northland improvements, the Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway is set to open.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
'Insidious crime': SFO welcomes harsh sentence of corrupt council executive
Infrastructure

SFO director Karen Chang said the sentences sent a clear message.

Staff reporters 22 Mar 2023