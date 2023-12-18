Menu
Former prime minister Bill English to review Kāinga Ora social housing

Former PM Bill English will undergo the review. (Image: NZME)
Victoria Young
Mon, 18 Dec 2023
Former prime minister Bill English, investment banker Simon Allen and strategy adviser Ceinwen McNeil will undergo an independent review of Kāinga Ora, the government has announced.Housing minister Chris Bishop said the review would cover the social housing agency’s financial situation, procurement, and asset management.It is scheduled to be completed in March 2024.BusinessDesk revealed last year that former housing minister Megan Woods had been warned her agency – New Zealand’s biggest landlord –  faced 60 years of...
NZ sharemarket listless on light trade
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index closed at 11,564.98, up 14.78 points or 0.13%.

Graham Skellern 6:25pm
Politics

Luxon keen on Aussie, embarrassed by plane

Being a "good security partner" is top of Christopher Luxon's list for Albanese visit.

Pattrick Smellie 6:00pm
Travel

Interislander ticketing 'glitch' gouges seniors/students

BusinessDesk query apparently alerted KiwiRail to the issue ahead of its busy season.

Brent Melville 3:32pm
LGWM dead: second Mt Vic tunnel approved
Policy

The new government makes its second big infrastructure call in a week.

Pattrick Smellie 17 Dec 2023
Finance

Cameron Bagrie: A 30% rate rise bomb is ticking

Any tax relief from central government looks set to be gobbled up by local government.

Cameron Bagrie 16 Dec 2023
Picton iwi shocked as ferry project canned
Infrastructure Free

Iwi chair expects the loss of i-ReX will affect employment in the area.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 15 Dec 2023
'Tens of millions' to be spent on Cardrona ski hill
Infrastructure

Wānaka resort will leapfrog Mt Ruapehu as biggest field in NZ.

Brent Melville 15 Dec 2023