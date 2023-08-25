Menu
Game of two halves sees Port of Tauranga bolster profits 5.2%

Extreme weather affected cargo volumes in the second half of the year. (Image: POT)
Brent Melville
Fri, 25 Aug 2023
A “year of two halves” for Port of Tauranga delivered a 5.2% improvement in net profit after tax (NPAT) to $117.1 million for the year to June 30.Despite overall cargo volumes at the country’s largest export port decreasing 3.6% to 24.7 million tonnes, container volumes were also down 5.1%, at 1.18 million twenty-foot-equivalent units (TEU). Revenue was $420.9m, compared with $375.3m the previous year, and the group declared a final dividend of 8.8 cents per share, taking the total dividend to 15.6c per sha...
Ram raiders hit Michael Hill's bottom line
Retail

Ram raiders hit Michael Hill's bottom line

The company spent about $5 million on security measures.

Ian Llewellyn 3:10pm
Law & Regulation

I don't wanna rock DJ competition

InMusic doesn't want the DJ scene to turn into a game of Monopoly.

Paul McBeth 1:00pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Business of Sport: shakeups afoot in Super Rugby ... again

Rugby Australia is poised to take ownership of the Waratahs and Brumbies franchises.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Mainzeal directors saddled with $39.8m penalty plus interest
Infrastructure

Mainzeal directors saddled with $39.8m penalty plus interest

The penalty also has interest on top.

Paul McBeth 9:30am
City Rail Link: lessons for light rail
Infrastructure

City Rail Link: lessons for light rail

A review of the project has found lessons for other planned megaprojects.

Oliver Lewis 6:00am
Air NZ preps for more capital returns
Infrastructure Analysis

Air NZ preps for more capital returns

Air NZ's more aggressive balance sheet accompanies current high earnings.

Pattrick Smellie 24 Aug 2023
Port of Auckland drops the 's', reports $30m dividend
Primary Sector

Port of Auckland drops the 's', reports $30m dividend

As well as a rebrand, the port appears on track to achieve its three-year strategy.

Oliver Lewis 24 Aug 2023