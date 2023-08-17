Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Govt unveils transport spending priorities and fuel tax hikes

Govt unveils transport spending priorities and fuel tax hikes
Transport minister David Parker says proposed fuel tax hikes are affordable and necessary. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 17 Aug 2023
The government is proposing incremental fuel tax hikes to partially fund the cost of record transport spending planned for the next three-year period.Transport minister David Parker and prime minister Chris Hipkins released the draft government policy statement (GPS) on land transport at an event in Drury, south Auckland, on Thursday. The GPS, a key document outlining government priorities for spending through the national land transport fund (NLTF), proposed $20.8 billion in spending during the 2024-27 period, up 34% on the previous GPS f...
Let's Get Wellington Moving changes mooted
Infrastructure

Let's Get Wellington Moving changes mooted

The government is proposing taking over projects on the state highway network.

Oliver Lewis 1:00pm
Infrastructure

Fuel taxes should have been higher, say officials

A one-off increase of 30c a litre would have been needed to fund the essentials.

Oliver Lewis 1:00pm
Fuel taxes should have been higher, say officials
Bloomberg

China shadow bank misses dozens of payments as risks grow

The company has no repayment schedule and seeks investor patience.

Bloomberg 12:48pm
China shadow bank misses dozens of payments as risks grow

More Infrastructure

Let's Get Wellington Moving changes mooted
Infrastructure

Let's Get Wellington Moving changes mooted

The government is proposing taking over projects on the state highway network.

Oliver Lewis 1:00pm
Fuel taxes should have been higher, say officials
Infrastructure

Fuel taxes should have been higher, say officials

A one-off increase of 30c a litre would have been needed to fund the essentials.

Oliver Lewis 1:00pm
Fletcher's challenge in $800m investment plan
Infrastructure

Fletcher's challenge in $800m investment plan

The construction firm wants to boost annual earnings by 15%.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
RMA reforms pass into law – for how long?
Infrastructure

RMA reforms pass into law – for how long?

Five years' of RMA reform work could be thrown out by Christmas.

Pattrick Smellie 16 Aug 2023