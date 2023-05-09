Menu
Heavy rain hits Auckland, trains suspended
Flooding from the previous Auckland heavy rainfall event on Jan 27. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 09 May 2023
Train services have been suspended in Auckland with heavy rain hitting the city earlier than forecast, causing surface flooding.An emailed statement from mayor Wayne Brown’s office said there were reports of flooding in West and North Auckland.“Mayor Brown is urging residents to stay away from floodwaters and open drains, remain calm but vigilant and follow the advice of Auckland Emergency Management (AEM)” the statement said.“He is urging AEM and Auckland Transport (AT) to provide frequent, clear communication.”Br...
Govt coffers still swelling, just not as fast
Economy

Govt coffers still swelling, just not as fast

The government has benefited from accelerating inflation and wage growth.

Staff reporters 11:03am
Primary Sector

Hawke's Bay hort sector 'needs up to $960m in govt funding'

A Boston Consultancy Group report released this morning will be reviewed by government officials.

Riley Kennedy and Rebecca Howard 10:00am
Hawke's Bay hort sector 'needs up to $960m in govt funding'
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, May 09, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, May 09, 2023