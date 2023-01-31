Menu
Hipkins puts three waters reforms on his hit list

Nanaia Mahuta's three water reforms are in different hands now. (Image: Getty)
Pattrick Smellie
Tue, 31 Jan 2023
The new prime minister, Chris Hipkins, has given his strongest indication yet that the government he leads will make changes to the deeply divisive three waters reforms.Announcing the removal of the reforms’ principal architect, Nanaia Mahuta, from the local government portfolio as part of a cabinet reshuffle, Hipkins also said he was “leaving open the possibility of a reset there”.His predecessor, Jacinda Ardern, had signalled before Christmas that the government was likely to reassess its priorities and either remove or atte...
Markets Market Close

NZ market in waiting mode as investors wait for central banks' decisions

The S&P/NZX 50 index fell 66.5 points, or 0.6%, to 11,967.72.

Ella Somers 5:58pm
Tourism

Chateau Tongariro Hotel to close

News the iconic hotel will close permanently is yet another blow for the Ruapehu district. 

Oliver Lewis 4:15pm
Politics

Hipkins reshuffle puts Auckland under Wood’s watch

The prime minister said he has tried to balance stability with renewal. 

Staff reporters 3:50pm

Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Stormwater: the difficult 'third water'

The Auckland floods have demonstrated the scale of the challenge facing councils.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Energy

Electricity grid survived flood with one near-miss

A North shore substation was flooded but survived Friday's deluge.

Ian Llewellyn 30 Jan 2023
Finance

IAG has more than 5,000 flood claims so far

Insurance Australia Group said it has extensive reinsurance arrangements in place.

Staff reporters 30 Jan 2023
Infrastructure

City Rail Link to assess damage after Auckland rain event

Crews working on the rail link pumped water from tunnels and stations during the Auckland rain event on Friday.

Oliver Lewis 28 Jan 2023