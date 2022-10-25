See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Infrastructure

Hong Kong investment company said to be in hunt for Vector's meter business

Staff reporters
Tue, 25 Oct 2022

Hong Kong investment company said to be in hunt for Vector's meter business
Rumours are running rife over interest in Vector's meter business. (Image: Depositphotos)
Staff reporters
Tue, 25 Oct 2022
RELATED
The Australian media rumour mill has gone into overdrive about suitors for Vector’s meter business.In April, the Auckland-based electricity lines company said it was reviewing the future of its meter operations.Chief executive Simon Mackenzie said several highly credible organisations had made unsolicited approaches expressing an “interest in partnering with us and investing in the NZ and Australia metering business”.In August, the company reported adjusted full-year 2022 earnings of $510 million. This was down $3.5 million or...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

World news
Xi Jinping leaves no doubt who is in charge of China
The Economist | Tue, 25 Oct 2022

The new standing committee of the Chinese Communist Party is notable for the ejection of voices associated with previous presidents and the installation of Xi Jin Ping loyalists.

World news
Rishi Sunak is a new and old-fashioned Tory
Bloomberg | Tue, 25 Oct 2022

Rishi Sunak is a wealthy technocrat who supports Brexit, but he's not a populist. His reputation as a sound manager will help him but will it be enough to quell the Conservative party's chaos?

Sport
Fifa calls out broadcasters over low rights offers for NZ, Oz-hosted World Cup
Trevor McKewen | Tue, 25 Oct 2022

Sky has already cut its deal for the women's World Cup rights, but European broadcasters are proving more difficult. 

Sponsored
Seven apps to improve small business productivity

A follow up story focusing on specific tools to educate small business owners about the digital options available to them.

Sponsored
Sea change for coastal shipping sees capacity doubled for Pacifica

Coastal shipping company Pacifica has introduced a second vessel to New Zealand waters to meet a rising tide for ocean freight.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.