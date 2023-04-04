Menu
Infrastructure NZ appoints Nick Leggett as CEO

New Infrastructure NZ CEO Nick Leggett starts in the role in April. (Image: NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 04 Apr 2023
Industry association Infrastructure New Zealand (INZ) has its fifth permanent CEO in less than five years: la Ara Aotearoa chief executive Nick Leggett.Since inaugural CEO Stephen Selwood stepped aside in 2019 after 14 years in the role, INZ has had something of a revolving door at the top.As well as three permanent CEOs after Selwood – Paul Blair, Owen Gill and Claire Edmondson – the membership association, which plays a major role lobbying for infrastructure-related policy and regulatory changes, has had two acting or interim CEOs...
