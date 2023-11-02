Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Interislander ferry delivery pushed back due to 'busy summer'

Interislander ferry delivery pushed back due to 'busy summer'
Picton terminal where construction costs have blown out. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Thu, 02 Nov 2023
KiwiRail, the owner of the Interislander ferry fleet, has sold a delay on the delivery of its first new vessel by five months to February 2026 as making the "transition easier for Interislander staff" because it avoids the December and January peak travel period.Interislander's operations general manager, Duncan Roy, said during the Christmas and new year peak, ferry numbers climbed by about 300% on "quieter times" to more than 200,000 passengers. Roy said the change, which was agreed upon with KiwiRail and Sou...
Biggest single-day rise in NZ sharemarket this year
Markets Market close

Biggest single-day rise in NZ sharemarket this year

The S&P/NZX 50 Index had another strong afternoon.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Finance Free

NZ wine company backed by Sarah Jessica Parker, Graham Norton looks to raise

Invivo is planning a $2 million capital raise to fund its expansion plans.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 4:05pm
NZ wine company backed by Sarah Jessica Parker, Graham Norton looks to raise
Good Food

Inca Newmarket closes doors as costs and rent bite

Most challenging trading conditions restaurateur has seen in 32 years.

Brent Melville 3:18pm
Inca Newmarket closes doors as costs and rent bite

More Infrastructure

Downer reports halved profit, and it’s a co-defendant in a leaky building claim
Infrastructure

Downer reports halved profit, and it’s a co-defendant in a leaky building claim

Plus, it’s keeping a secret – something it’s not declaring in its accounts.

Staff reporters 9:55am
Port of Auckland quietly adds two new board members
Infrastructure

Port of Auckland quietly adds two new board members

One of the newcomers has been involved in previous port relocation studies.

Victoria Young 01 Nov 2023
Transmission Gully builder sues Waka Kotahi
Infrastructure

Transmission Gully builder sues Waka Kotahi

CPB and HEB are suing the transport agency over the over-budget, unfinished road.

Oliver Lewis 01 Nov 2023
$14b of Christchurch properties at risk from sea level rise
Policy

$14b of Christchurch properties at risk from sea level rise

The council says it can't afford to buy out properties for managed retreat.

Oliver Lewis 31 Oct 2023