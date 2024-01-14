Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

'It didn't achieve much': Auckland light rail cancelled

'It didn't achieve much': Auckland light rail cancelled
Auckland light rail will live on as renders instead of physical infrastructure. (Image: ALR)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Sun, 14 Jan 2024
The government has cancelled Auckland light rail, a contentious megaproject that was pitched as a development enabler and congestion killer.Former prime minister Jacinda Ardern promised light rail between Auckland central and the airport in 2017 after she assumed the leadership of the Labour party, picking up on previous plans by transport agency Auckland Transport, which had been working on light rail as a solution to bus congestion problems in the central city.The planning process was complicated by an unsolicited bid to fund and build light...
Best of BusinessDesk: Does Martin Goldfinch have the best finance job in NZ?
Best of BD 2023

Best of BusinessDesk: Does Martin Goldfinch have the best finance job in NZ?

There’s a good chance you’ve never heard of Martin Goldfinch ...

Pattrick Smellie 13 Jan 2024
Markets

Brian Robins: The lure of deeper markets and higher valuations

Unfortunately, NZ is used to local corporate talent turning to Australia to launch IPOs.

Brian Robins 13 Jan 2024
The lure of deeper markets and higher valuations
Bloomberg

Who ya gonna call now that Kissinger’s gone?

Only one man has the experience, temperament and ambition to be the new global fixer.

Bloomberg 13 Jan 2024
Who ya gonna call now that Kissinger’s gone?

More Infrastructure

Faafoi appointed new chief executive of Insurance Council
Economy

Faafoi appointed new chief executive of Insurance Council

Faafoi replaces Tim Grafton. 

Rebecca Howard 12 Jan 2024
Government commits to national ticketing solution
Infrastructure

Government commits to national ticketing solution

Canterbury remains on track to be the first region to get the new payment system.

Oliver Lewis 10 Jan 2024
Guidance for infrastructure audits drops 'confidentiality' emphasis
Infrastructure

Guidance for infrastructure audits drops 'confidentiality' emphasis

Secretive Gateway process looks at how billions of dollars of public money is spent. 

Oliver Lewis 10 Jan 2024
Drilling down: My life in the Sultanate of Oman
Infrastructure

Drilling down: My life in the Sultanate of Oman

By the 1990s, the Gulf state had emerged from its decades as a hermit kingdom. 

Greg Hurrell 03 Jan 2024