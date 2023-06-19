Menu
KiwiRail: a buyer for my Valentine?

An unwanted Valentine. KiwiRail's freight-only ferry berthed at Port Otago. (Image: Port Otago)
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 19 Jun 2023
Less than two years after it entered service, KiwiRail has decided to sell the freight-only Cook Strait ferry, Valentine.The state-owned enterprise, which operates the Interislander, leased the ferry in November 2021 to provide capacity while Kaiarahi was out of service with a gearbox issue.In September 2022, KiwiRail announced it had exercised its option to buy the Valentine from Gotland Shipping, a transaction that took effect in January.A spokesman later said the purchase price was €5.2 million (NZ$9.1m).On Monday, KiwiRail said it was...
