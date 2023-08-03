Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Light rail board delays route recommendation

Light rail board delays route recommendation
An early render of what Auckland light rail could look like. (Image: ALR)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 03 Aug 2023
Transport minister David Parker won’t say whether he wants the station locations and route for Auckland light rail to be notified before the election.A spokesman for Parker said the minister agreed with the Auckland Light Rail (ALR) board, which has decided it isn't an appropriate time to recommend to project sponsors that they lodge notices of requirement needed to protect the route. The National party released its $24 billion transport plan this week, confirming it would cancel the contentious project if it wins the election.In...
Government keeps AAA credit rating with stable outlook
Finance

Government keeps AAA credit rating with stable outlook

Moody's says effective institutions and governance will mitigate credit risks.

Jem Traylen 1:29pm
Self promotion

Business optimism is up slightly, costs a key concern, says 2degrees survey

The report revealed 87% of businesses had seen their running costs increase.

Staff reporters 1:20pm
Business optimism is up slightly, costs a key concern, says 2degrees survey
Infrastructure

Concepts for Auckland port land released

Wayne Brown is describing it as a first step towards a world-class waterfront.

Oliver Lewis 11:30am
Concepts for Auckland port land released

More Infrastructure

Concepts for Auckland port land released
Infrastructure

Concepts for Auckland port land released

Wayne Brown is describing it as a first step towards a world-class waterfront.

Oliver Lewis 11:30am
Auckland apartment builders tout in-fill potential
Infrastructure

Auckland apartment builders tout in-fill potential

Prominent developers say there's plenty of land for new apartments in Auckland.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Channel Infrastructure looks to a future up in the air
Infrastructure

Channel Infrastructure looks to a future up in the air

Channel's future is in aviation fuel, but petrol will be around for a while yet.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Building downturn hits Metro Performance Glass
Infrastructure

Building downturn hits Metro Performance Glass

The glassmaker is continuing to look at the sale of its Australian arm.

Oliver Lewis 01 Aug 2023