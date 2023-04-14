Menu
Lyttelton CEO Kirstie Gardener resigns suddenly

Lyttelton Port Company has lost its third CEO in just over four years. (Image: LPC)
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 14 Apr 2023
The chief executive of Lyttelton Port Company (LPC) has resigned, less than a year after she was appointed to the role, citing differences with the board.In a statement, board chair Margaret Devlin said Kirstie Gardener had resigned and an interim CEO, Jim Quinn, would start on Monday."The board and I wish Kirstie all the best for the future and thank her for her hard work over her four years at LPC," Devlin said."Kirstie has been a key part of our organisational transformation, as both a member of the executive team and as CEO.&...
Sharemarket closes down on very low volumes
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index slid and closed at 11,880.56,

Graham Skellern 6:10pm
Sport

Business of Sport: real-life Ted Lassos drive improbable dream

Some time in the past week, I swear Russell Crowe has muttered under his breath: “Why not me?”

Trevor McKewen 12:00pm
Immigration charts

Migrant arrivals surged in February

More people arrived on a permanent basis than in the month before covid-19 hit.

Staff reporters 12:00pm
