Lyttelton CEO Kirstie Gardener resigns suddenly

Lyttelton Port Company has lost its third CEO in just over four years. (Image: LPC)

The chief executive of Lyttelton Port Company (LPC) has resigned, less than a year after she was appointed to the role, citing differences with the board.In a statement, board chair Margaret Devlin said Kirstie Gardener had resigned and an interim CEO, Jim Quinn, would start on Monday."The board and I wish Kirstie all the best for the future and thank her for her hard work over her four years at LPC," Devlin said."Kirstie has been a key part of our organisational transformation, as both a member of the executive team and as CEO.&...