Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Lyttelton Port loses chair weeks after CEO departs

Lyttelton Port loses chair weeks after CEO departs
Lyttelton Port Co has lost its chair and CEO within two weeks. (Image: George Heard/NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 27 Apr 2023
The chair of Lyttelton Port Co (LPC) has resigned less than a fortnight after chief executive Kirstie Gardener abruptly departed, citing differences with the board.Chair Margaret Devlin and fellow director Don Elder have resigned from the Lyttelton port operator's board effective immediately, Christchurch City Holdings Ltd (CCHL), which owns the port and other assets on behalf of the council, said in a statement on Thursday morning.CCHL had recently completed an independent review of the Lyttelton Port board due to concerns about its abilit...
Ongoing fall in inflation indicators
Economy charts

Ongoing fall in inflation indicators

Profit expectations took a further hit as the squeeze comes on the economy.

Staff reporters 3:05pm
Trade

Free trade talk a bad idea for India-NZ relations

A renewed focus on India by NZ's political parties is long overdue.

Dileepa Fonseka 2:35pm
Free trade talk a bad idea for India-NZ relations
Politics

No cyclone or wealth tax, says Hipkins

The prime minister is promising a "no frills budget". 

Dileepa Fonseka 12:40pm
No cyclone or wealth tax, says Hipkins

More Infrastructure

CCHL reveals refreshed board
Infrastructure

CCHL reveals refreshed board

The Christchurch council-owned investment company has four new directors. 

Oliver Lewis 26 Apr 2023
Breaking down the barriers to electrification one boiler at a time
Infrastructure

Breaking down the barriers to electrification one boiler at a time

The cost of getting electricity connected to a factory can be a major brake on electrification. 

Ian Llewellyn 25 Apr 2023
Cook Strait freight ferry out for 6-8 weeks
Infrastructure

Cook Strait freight ferry out for 6-8 weeks

The freight-only Interislander ferry Valentine will be out of action for six-to-eight weeks while it undergoes scheduled maintenance at Port Otago.Valentine arrived in Otago on Friday, prompting some credulous ship spotters to suggest it was embarking on a voyage to Antarctica.No...

Oliver Lewis 21 Apr 2023
Christchurch gets real time water monitoring for $70k tech upgrade
Infrastructure

Christchurch gets real time water monitoring for $70k tech upgrade

The project, delivered with Spark and Adroit, enables real-time water quality monitoring across Christchurch.

Ben Moore 21 Apr 2023