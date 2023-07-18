Menu
Metroglass spurns $33.4m offer from Masfen and Wells

Simon Mander is the CEO of Metro Performance Glass. (Image: Metroglass)
Paul McBeth
Paul McBeth
Tue, 18 Jul 2023
Metro Performance Glass has rejected a non-binding offer from cornerstone shareholders Peter Masfen and Peter Wells, which valued the struggling glass maker at $33.4 million. The rich-listers pooled their 25% stakes – via their entities Masfen Securities and Takutai Ltd – in a cooperation deal and today sought to buy the rest of Metroglass at 18 cents a share, a 14.6% premium to yesterday’s closing price of 15.7 cents and more than the company’s net tangible asset value of 16.8 cents per share. The company&rsqu...
Wood referred to privileges committee over shares
The former minister may face a privileges committee grilling over disclosure failures.

Ian Llewellyn 3:30pm
Act 'lost the plot' in 2001 and is now just favours the rich, says Roger Douglas.

Pattrick Smellie 12:00pm
Cullen liquidators seek to bankrupt Eric Watson

Watson had said he'd pay the claim in full.

Staff reporters 11:42am
Steel & Tube pips forecast in push for higher value
Steel & Tube's upbeat outlook is in contrast to Vulcan's profit warning.

Staff reporters 10:10am
Masfen and Vulcan Steel’s Wells make MetroGlass play
The shares are trading below the firm's net tangible asset value. 

Staff reporters 9:50am
Vulcan Steel warns of smaller profit on trickier Ullrich integration
Sales volumes shrank 13% in the year. 

Staff reporters 17 Jul 2023
Vital Healthcare Property is creating value through precincts
Vital Healthcare Property is moving away from stand-alone real estate. 

Rebecca Howard 17 Jul 2023