More litigation over Stanley Construction

Stanley Construction's move into the wider housing market is said to have caused it difficulties. (Image: Getty)
Victoria Young
Fri, 14 Apr 2023
The tables appeared to have turned on the liquidators for building firm Stanley Construction, who are now being sued by receivers acting for its former directors. A group of interlinked companies which made up Matamata-based Stanley Construction and employed about 100 people went under in 2019 at the request of its directors. With creditor claims at $18 million, Waterstone Insolvency practitioners Damien Grant and Adam Botterill said in April 2022 that they are suing three directors: Kevin Stanley, Robert Marshall and Craig Davison.&n...
Stuff rebrands Dominion Post, teases major announcement
Media

Stuff rebrands Dominion Post, teases major announcement

The group will be unveiling a new strategic plan, widely expected to include paywalls.

Daniel Dunkley 8:24am
Podcasts Free Listen now

BusinessDesk Today podcast: a watery end to Hipkins's policy bonfire and carbon prices rise slightly

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from the BusinessDesk newsroom hosted by Ben Moore.

Ben Moore 7:37am
Policy

Australia creates taxing video game problem for NZ

Should NZ match a big move by Australia to subsidise the video game industry?

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
A watery end to Hipkins's policy bonfire
Policy

Pattrick Smellie: A watery end to Hipkins's policy bonfire

Auckland's flooding report shows why it's important to stop talking about the reform of water infrastructure and get on with upgrading it.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Review into what we can learn from City Rail Link project
Infrastructure

Review into what we can learn from City Rail Link project

The NZ Infrastructure Commission is carrying out a high-level review of the project.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
How to get private capital into public infrastructure: Napier's example
Finance

Todd Dawson: How to get private capital into public infrastructure: Napier's example

Napier Port's CEO, Todd Dawson, argues that the rest of the country can learn a lot from the port’s partial privatisation.

Todd Dawson 5:00am
Govt confirms 10 Three Waters entities change
Infrastructure

Govt confirms 10 Three Waters entities change

The policy also gets a rebrand, as "affordable water" to move on from the damage inflicted on the government by the reforms.

Pattrick Smellie 13 Apr 2023