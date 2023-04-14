More litigation over Stanley Construction

Stanley Construction's move into the wider housing market is said to have caused it difficulties. (Image: Getty)

The tables appeared to have turned on the liquidators for building firm Stanley Construction, who are now being sued by receivers acting for its former directors. A group of interlinked companies which made up Matamata-based Stanley Construction and employed about 100 people went under in 2019 at the request of its directors. With creditor claims at $18 million, Waterstone Insolvency practitioners Damien Grant and Adam Botterill said in April 2022 that they are suing three directors: Kevin Stanley, Robert Marshall and Craig Davison.&n...