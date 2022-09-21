See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Infrastructure

New rules will set NZ's environmental bottom line

Ian Llewellyn

Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 21 Sep 2022

New rules will set NZ's environmental bottom line
Environment minister David Parker has been outlining his thinking on RMA reform. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 21 Sep 2022
RELATED
Areas will be set aside where it's easier for infrastructure projects to get consent under a reformed resource management system, environment minister David Parker says.Parker said the government is on track to introduce two bills in October that will repeal and replace the Resource Management Act (RMA). Despite rumours that the law changes will be delayed, Parker said the Natural and Built Environments Act (NBA) and Spatial Planning Act (SPA) would be introduced next month and passed before the next election.In a series of speeches ov...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Economy
Household costs rising by $110 a week, but incomes by $100
Ian Llewellyn | Wed, 21 Sep 2022

Rising wages will offset the pain, but spending will probably remain subdued.

The Economist
Vladimir Putin’s situation looks ever more desperate
The Economist | Wed, 21 Sep 2022

Talk of mobilisation in Russia and of referendums in occupied Ukraine are both signs of weakness.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Sept 21, 2022
The Quizmaster | Wed, 21 Sep 2022

It's time for today's quiz. Reckon you've got what it takes to answer all 10 questions correctly?

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.