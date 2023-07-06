Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

Nimbyism makes aggregate consents an elusive quarry

Nimbyism makes aggregate consents an elusive quarry
A quarry in Balclutha, South Otago. (Image: AQA)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Thu, 06 Jul 2023
New Zealand has about 1,000 quarries which produce about 50 million tonnes of road and construction aggregate every year.At around $20-a-tonne, that values the sector at about $1 billion, and puts NZ as the third biggest user per capita, after China and Canada. That high usage is driven by environmental impacts like earthquakes and a need to frequently upgrade roads and other projects. In the bigger picture, of course, NZ remains a piece of sand on the aggregate beach.New or expanded quarriesChina’s annual production and consump...
The Business of Tech: Neil deGrasse Tyson's cosmic perspective
Culture Free

The Business of Tech: Neil deGrasse Tyson's cosmic perspective

Human wisdom isn't keeping up with exponential tech advancement. 

Ben Moore and Peter Griffin 6:00am
Primary Sector

Paul McBeth: Wrightson's boardroom kerfuffle not smallfry

Boardroom woes have a way of scaring off shareholders.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Wrightson's boardroom kerfuffle not smallfry
Retail

Food price inflation boosts $3.4b sales for Foodstuffs South Island

The return of domestic and international tourism helped deliver a “solid” performance.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Food price inflation boosts $3.4b sales for Foodstuffs South Island

More Infrastructure

Queenstown adds $30m to ratepayer bill to pay debt
Infrastructure

Queenstown adds $30m to ratepayer bill to pay debt

A massive rates hike is built on debt, operational costs and legal claims.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Christchurch density debate drags on
Infrastructure

Christchurch density debate drags on

Kāinga Ora says no to sunlight and public transport-related housing restrictions. 

Oliver Lewis 03 Jul 2023
Bipartisan support needed for rail projects
Infrastructure

Bipartisan support needed for rail projects

Most passenger rail projects will unfold over the life of several governments.

Greg Hurrell 29 Jun 2023
'High barriers to entry' will protect Goodman's market
Infrastructure

'High barriers to entry' will protect Goodman's market

Logistics seen as the world's best property investment.

Staff reporters 28 Jun 2023