North Auckland highway to open within months
A section of the new Pūhoi to Warkworth highway. (Image: NX2)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 23 Mar 2023
A new four-lane highway north of Auckland could open as soon as next month, however an exact opening date has yet to be confirmed.The nearly $900 million Pūhoi to Warkworth upgrade extends the existing four-lane northern motorway on State Highway 1 (SH1) 18.5 kilometres north from the Johnstones Hill tunnels.The motorway is being delivered under the private public partnership model by the Northern Express Group, a consortium of companies. It had been expected to open in 2021 but was delayed by covid-19.Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency national c...
Paul McBeth: The sound and the fury of banking failures

Local fund managers may have been hit, but it's nothing they can't handle.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
The company's co-CEO Tim Brown describes it as a "giant leap for the shoe industry”.

Ella Somers 5:00am
The founder of Calocurb has found a natural alternative to anti-obesity drugs.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Calocurb founder: 'It’s not our fault that we’re overweight'

Singapore: planning makes perfect

The global shipping and finance hub has mastered the art of long-term planning.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
'Insidious crime': SFO welcomes harsh sentence of corrupt council executive

SFO director Karen Chang said the sentences sent a clear message.

Staff reporters 22 Mar 2023
Singapore: 'walk, cycle, ride' ambitions gear up

The land-scarce city-state is spending billions on sustainable transport networks.

Oliver Lewis 22 Mar 2023
Gas plan offers much pain for little gain

The gas sector warns about the consequences of possible decisions.

Ian Llewellyn 22 Mar 2023