Infrastructure

Norway cyberattack overshadows select committee hearing

Greg Hurrell
Fri, 01 Jul 2022

David Clark deflected questions about cyberattacks in a select committee hearing (Image: Getty)
Cybersecurity took centre stage at a select committee meeting on Thursday, which followed Norway suffering a major cyberattack. The economic development, science and innovation committee estimates examination looked at internet infrastructure and radio spectrum. This came after a number of institutions in Norway were hit by a distributed denial-of-service cyberattack which the Norwegian authorities blamed on a criminal pro-Russian group, Reuters reported.Committee member Melissa Lee (National) asked the minister what information he had on...

