NZ will reach peak petrol by 2025

NZ will reach peak petrol by 2025
NZ's petrol demand will decline more rapidly than first thought, but Channel says its infrastructure still has a place. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 27 Feb 2023
New Zealand is likely to reach ‘peak petrol’ within two years, according to a study commissioned by Channel Infrastructure.However, diesel use will remain strong for some time to come, and aviation fuel consumption will grow.Last Friday, Channel reported its results for the 12 months to the end of 2022 with a return to profits and dividends after the closure of the Marsden Point oil refinery and moving to only importing refined fuel.It also painted a rosy picture of the company’s future prospects, despite the push to decarboni...
Christchurch settles with Aon over $320m quake claim

Lyttelton Port similarly cut a quiet deal.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Jenny Ruth: Summerset learns from Ryman’s mistakes

Summerset has gone out of its way to significantly beef up its disclosure of cashflow to underline that it isn’t making the mistakes Ryman has.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am
Policy shops face another haircut under Nats

The National party says its government would be more disciplined and deliver better frontline service.

Jem Traylen 5:00am

Affordable housing levy sparks fear and loathing in Queenstown

The affordable housing plan will have a ‘chilling’ effect, will disincentivise new developments and could come in at a net cost of $253m.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Channel turns around years of losses

Channel reported total revenue of $158 million, up 32% from the previous year.

Ian Llewellyn 24 Feb 2023
Port of Tauranga posts profit ahead of automation

The company is looking for a partner for its automation project and to add a new berth.

Dileepa Fonseka 24 Feb 2023