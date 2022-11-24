Menu
Oceania shares fall on slow sales, falling cash flow and rising debt

Oceania shares plunged as much as 7.3% to 76 cents after the results were released. (Image: Oceania)
Jenny Ruth
Thu, 24 Nov 2022
Oceania Healthcare’s sales of new units fell sharply in its latest first half, with chief executive Brent Pattison admitting sales at its Lady Allum care facility have been disappointing.The facility opened in Auckland in September, a couple of months behind schedule, and the company delivered 113 new care suites there in the six months ended September.The slow sales, a 40% drop in operating cashflow to $31.4 million, and a $126.8m jump in debt in the six months, were among the reasons Oceania shares plunged as much as 7.3% to 76 cents af...
Law & Regulation

Limited liability for councils over climate warnings

There's been pushback from landowners over the publishing of climate risks.

Ian Llewellyn 10:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Investments

Frances Cook: Here comes the pain

The Reserve Bank has made it clear that it’s not messing about. Merry Christmas, NZ.

Frances Cook 5:00am

Transport

AT backtracks on Auckland trains for Fifa games

Eastern line commuters won't be taking many trains in 2023, except to women's World Cup games.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Infrastructure

Oceania lifts operating profit 6%

The retirement village operator will pay an unimputed first-half dividend of 1.9 cents per share.

BusinessDesk 23 Nov 2022
Transport

Cable cars for NZ cities?

Ropeways company Doppelmayr has built cable-car systems in cities worldwide.

Oliver Lewis 23 Nov 2022
Energy

Seeking gas mandates in a time of uncertainty

Mandates are sought to give certainty, but the political risk still looms large.

Ian Llewellyn 23 Nov 2022