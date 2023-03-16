Menu
Onslow now estimated to cost over $15b, govt keeps options open

Energy minister Megan Woods keeps Onslow open as an option, but other ideas are still on the table. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 16 Mar 2023
The government is moving to the next stage of looking at the Lake Onslow pumped hydro project, which is now estimated to cost $15.7 billion, but it's keeping other options open because of the significant costs.Energy minister Megan Woods said work would continue on the New Zealand Battery Project, looking at the “viability of pumped hydro as well as an alternative, multi-technology approach” to the dry year problem.The battery project is looking at solutions to the dry year issue. This is the question of how will the electricity...
James departs NZ with some parting shots
Infrastructure

James departs NZ with some parting shots

The closure of the Marsden Point oil refinery has wider lessons for the energy sector.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
City Rail Link wants another $1.074b
Infrastructure

City Rail Link wants another $1.074b

Auckland council estimates the flooding and cyclone bill will cost as much as $1.2 billion.

Rebecca Howard and Oliver Lewis 15 Mar 2023
Fletcher lacked reasonable grounds for forecasts
Infrastructure

Fletcher lacked reasonable grounds for forecasts

The class action relies on evidence in a judgment in a previous case.

Jenny Ruth 15 Mar 2023
Philip Carter rails against Christchurch council
Infrastructure

Philip Carter rails against Christchurch council

Drop the proposed street changes, the developer says, or he'll reconsider central city investments.

Oliver Lewis 15 Mar 2023