Onslow now estimated to cost over $15b, govt keeps options open

Energy minister Megan Woods keeps Onslow open as an option, but other ideas are still on the table. (Image: Getty)

The government is moving to the next stage of looking at the Lake Onslow pumped hydro project, which is now estimated to cost $15.7 billion, but it's keeping other options open because of the significant costs.Energy minister Megan Woods said work would continue on the New Zealand Battery Project, looking at the “viability of pumped hydro as well as an alternative, multi-technology approach” to the dry year problem.The battery project is looking at solutions to the dry year issue. This is the question of how will the electricity...