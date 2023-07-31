Menu
Parker: '$2.8b hole in National's transport plan'
Transport minister David Parker has criticised National's highway costings. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 31 Jul 2023
The National party’s plan to four-lane and upgrade highways between Whāngarei and Tauranga has a shortfall of at least $2.8 billion, the transport minister says.Speaking on Monday, National leader Christopher Luxon said the party had used official business case figures to inform the costings of its $24b transport package, of which just over $6b was tagged for four projects: Whāngarei to Marsden Point, Warkworth to Wellsford, Cambridge to Piarere and Tauriko West State Highway 29.“I’m confident we’ve got this sorted,&rdqu...
Murray Tingey's lawyer: suspension would be career ending
Law & Regulation

The tribunal is also considering penalties for another charge.

Riley Kennedy 7:01pm
Markets Market close

The S&P/NZX 50 Index finished at 12,056.15, up 109.41 points or 0.92%. 

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
Law & Regulation

The criminal charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in jail.

Ella Somers 5:50pm
Policy

The party is promising a massive spend-up on new roads. 

Oliver Lewis 12:20pm
Infrastructure

The transport agency has approved interim funding ahead of a detailed business case bid.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Infrastructure

Regulation of Auckland airport's monopoly power is weak.

Cath O'Brien 5:00am
Infrastructure Waste is Money

Two growing firms are challenging the dominant players in Aotearoa's waste industry.

Cécile Meier 5:00am