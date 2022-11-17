Menu
Porirua regeneration delivers more than just new houses

Porirua regeneration delivers more than just new houses
Ngāti Toa's Helmut Modlik says the iwi is no passive onlooker when it comes to government housing projects. (Image: Supplied)
Jem Traylen
Jem Traylen
Thu, 17 Nov 2022
Porirua-based iwi Ngāti Toa says its community is reaping the benefits of working in partnership with government agencies on urban redevelopment projects.Ngāti Toa chief executive Helmut Modlik told BusinessDesk housing agency Kāinga Ora would have failed if the projects only delivered new houses, pointing to additional benefits ranging from building apprenticeships and bringing life back to “derelict” shopping centres.Last week, housing minister Megan Woods announced the government was investing an additional $204 million from its...
Trade Window grows first-half revenue 16%

Trade Window reported a 16% lift in trading revenue in the first half of the financial year.

Pattrick Smellie 10:11am
QuiznessDesk, Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Analysts’ views on Xero diverge sharply

Xero is predicting subscriber growth in both Britain and the US to pick up in the second half.

Jenny Ruth 6:00am

Option for peak hour trains over rebuild rejected

Expect a drop in public transport use as Aucklanders work from home, cycle or drive, says briefing.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Infrastructure lessons from Napier Port

The port has delivered a new wharf below budget and ahead of schedule.

Oliver Lewis 16 Nov 2022
Infratil's war-chest grows

Infratil is about to rake in another $614m to add to its $1.43b available capital.

Jenny Ruth 16 Nov 2022