Infrastructure

Ports await Interislander funding decision

The temporary Interislander terminal at Port Marlborough. (Image: Port Marlborough)
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 07 Nov 2023
Port companies on both sides of the Cook Strait are in a holding pattern as KiwiRail continues to seek funding certainty for its Interislander replacement project.Last week, the state-owned rail and ferry operator announced it had pushed back delivery of its first new ferry from 2025 to 2026. Avoiding the busy summer peak was the main reason given, but KiwiRail also said the later delivery time would align better with construction timeframes for the new terminals.KiwiRail previously costed the project, called iReX, at $1.45 billion. The new fer...
