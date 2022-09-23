See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Infrastructure

Ports of Auckland boss says sorry, 'we ignored owner and customers'

Brent Melville

Brent Melville
Fri, 23 Sep 2022

Ports of Auckland boss says sorry, 'we ignored owner and customers'
Roger Gray says: "We won't be clogging up, we have plenty of capacity." (Image: LPC)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Fri, 23 Sep 2022
RELATED
Ports of Auckland chief executive Roger Gray says the port is hoping to reinstate its berth windows next March, removing one of the major bottlenecks to import and export delays across New Zealand ports.The country’s second-largest port by volume – and biggest import terminal – suspended its berth windows in mid-2020, in the wake of covid-related vessel scheduling issues. Gray, the former CEO at Lyttelton Port Co (LPC) and in his seventh month in the job, apologised on behalf of the port for dropping customers and others...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Transport
Carbon cost of clean car rebate almost 1,500 times the ETS price
Greg Hurrell | Fri, 23 Sep 2022

Decarbonising transport is the key to reaching NZ's net zero 2050 goal, with difficult decisions needed on heavy freight, shipping and rail.

Markets FREE
Tourism Holdings and ATL announce $45m Jucy deal
Ella Somers | Fri, 23 Sep 2022

Jucy Rentals is in for a juicy $45 million deal if the competition watchdogs approve Tourism Holdings and Apollo's proposed merger.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Friday, Sept 23, 2022
The Quizmaster | Fri, 23 Sep 2022

It's time for today's quiz. Reckon you've got what it takes to answer all 10 questions correctly?

Sponsored
Not switching off is a downside to working from home

Kiwis say disconnecting is just as important as connecting when they’re working from home.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.