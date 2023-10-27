Menu
Rau Paenga rejects $696m cost for Christchurch pool

Rau Paenga rejects $696m cost for Christchurch pool
The contractor building Christchurch's Parakiore swimming pool complex thinks it could cost nearly $700 million. (Image: Rau Paenga)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 27 Oct 2023
Crown entity company Rau Paenga says it rejects a claim by CPB Contractors that would see a Christchurch pool complex escalate to almost $700 million.As BusinessDesk reported on Friday morning, Rau Paenga, which was set up to progress Christchurch rebuild projects under the name Ōtākaro, successfully took court action to restrain CPB from suspending the contract to build the Parakiore Recreation and Sports Centre.The project has been plagued by delays and cost escalations. According to a lawyer acting for CPB, the relationship between the...
