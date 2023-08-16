Menu
Recycling 'a fraud' and food scraps collection ‘subsidised greenwashing’, landfill engineer says

Auckland residents have recently been given food scraps bins. (Image: Auckland council)
Cécile Meier
Wed, 16 Aug 2023
Waste Management landfill expert Timothy Brake is unafraid to rubbish some of his employer’s business. Waste Management, one of the biggest businesses in the waste industry, runs several landfills, composting plants and recycling centres nationwide. In January, it opened a “circular economy” division focusing on resource recovery.  So it's surprising to hear Brake’s views on recycling – “essentially a fraud” – and food scraps diversion from landfill – “subsidised gre...
