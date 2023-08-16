Menu
RMA reforms pass into law – for how long?

National's Chris Bishop wants RMA replacement law "off the books" before Christmas. (Image: National Party)
Pattrick Smellie
Wed, 16 Aug 2023
The government’s five-year effort to reform and replace the 31-year-old Resource Management Act has succeeded, with the passage of two key pieces of legislation through parliament.However, the National party is vowing to repeal both the Natural and Built Environment Act and the Spatial Planning Act by Christmas if it gets to form a government after the Oct 14 election.The architect of the complete overhaul of environmental and planning law, which all political parties have long agreed requires reform, David Parker, hailed the passage of t...
NZX 50 dips as Fletcher Building shares slump
The S&P/NZX Index closed at 11,763.11 points, down 57.63 points or 0.49%.

Graham Skellern 6:32pm
RBNZ opens the door to another rate hike

There is a risk that activity and inflation measures do not slow as much as expected.

Rebecca Howard 5:10pm
In the US, the Fed’s interest-rate debate Is shifting

Recent data suggest inflation is moving in the direction policymakers favour.

Bloomberg 4:45pm
Fletcher shares hit two-month low as investors lament slimmer dividend
Fletcher shares hit two-month low as investors lament slimmer dividend

The shares are still up 12.4% so far this year.

Paul McBeth 3:29pm
Fletcher trims dividend to preserve cash, earnings meet guidance
Fletcher trims dividend to preserve cash, earnings meet guidance

Fletcher warned the year ahead will still be a tight one. 

Paul McBeth 9:15am
Recycling 'a fraud', landfill engineer says
Recycling 'a fraud', landfill engineer says

Tim Brake is not afraid to rubbish some of his employer's business.

Cécile Meier 5:00am
Managed retreat compensation packages recommended
Managed retreat compensation packages recommended

Hardship, not wealth preservation, should be the basis for climate retreat compensation.

Greg Hurrell 15 Aug 2023