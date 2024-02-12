Scott Base redevelopment director quits

Menu
A conceptual image of the Scott Base redevelopment project. (Image: Jasmax, Hugh Broughton Architects, Antarctica NZ)
Mon, 12 Feb 2024
The project director for the redevelopment of the New Zealand Antarctic research station Scott Base is leaving in May, becoming the latest senior figure to resign from the troubled build.In a statement published on its website on Friday, Antarctica NZ (ANZ) said Jon Ager, who is also the general manager of engineering at the crown entity, had decided to return home to the United Kingdom for family reasons.Ager, who will leave ANZ at the end of May, has led the Scott Base redevelopment project for the past two years.“I am proud to lead two...
