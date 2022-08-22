See full details
Steel & Tube nearly doubles annual net profit

Jenny Ruth
Mon, 22 Aug 2022

Chief executive Mark Malpass said strategic initiatives are paying off. (Photo: supplied)
Steel & Tube nearly doubled annual net profit as it fattened margins amid volatile prices and as it reaped the benefits of five years of restructuring.The steel products distributor reported a net profit of $30.2 million for the year ended June, up from $15.4m the previous year.Its gross margin rose to 22.3% from 20.4% as normalised earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) rose to $47.9m from $19.7m. The margin includes freight, direct and subcontract labour.“We are seeing the benefits of our focus on operational excellence and supply-...

