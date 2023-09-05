Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

'Substantive concerns' over harbour crossing proposal

'Substantive concerns' over harbour crossing proposal
Treasury and the Infrastructure Commission have raised serious concerns about the process followed to announce an 'emerging preferred option' for an additional Auckland harbour crossing. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Tue, 05 Sep 2023
Treasury and Te Waihanga, the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, both raised serious concerns about the decision to announce an ‘emerging preferred option’ for the Waitematā Harbour crossing project.On Aug 8, prime minister Chris Hipkins and transport minister David Parker unveiled an option consisting of two road tunnels and a future light rail tunnel connecting central Auckland and the North Shore, provisionally costed at between $35 billion and $45b.According to documents released to BusinessDesk under the...
Labour slams Act's laissez-faire science policies as "ungrounded in reality"
Policy

Labour slams Act's laissez-faire science policies as "ungrounded in reality"

Act says Callaghan Innovation is nothing more than a bureaucratic money-go-round.

Greg Hurrell 12:05pm
Bloomberg

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce steps down early

Joyce is to step down tomorrow, after a horror final few weeks.

Bloomberg 11:38am
Qantas CEO Alan Joyce steps down early
Markets

SkyCity: the most expensive complaint in NZ history?

Department limited to either a $5,000 fine or licence suspension.

Brent Melville 11:11am
SkyCity: the most expensive complaint in NZ history?

More Infrastructure

Govt should front on Interislander funding, says Simeon Brown
Infrastructure

Govt should front on Interislander funding, says Simeon Brown

Ministers are considering options for the $1.45b project to replace Cook Strait ferries.

Oliver Lewis 04 Sep 2023
Port of Auckland pays bonus to workers
Infrastructure

Port of Auckland pays bonus to workers

The port is paying a pre-tax bonus of $1125 to thank workers for their hard work.

Oliver Lewis 30 Aug 2023
Auckland rentals with racecourse views
Infrastructure

Auckland rentals with racecourse views

Simplicity Living has bought a 1.4-hectare site from the owner of Ellerslie Racecourse.

Oliver Lewis 30 Aug 2023
Airport light rail last cab off the rank?
Infrastructure Analysis

Airport light rail last cab off the rank?

The southernmost section of the route is being costed to a less robust standard.

Oliver Lewis 30 Aug 2023