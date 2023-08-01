Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Infrastructure

The case against Auckland airport’s new pricing: the double whammy

The case against Auckland airport’s new pricing: the double whammy
Auckland airport has underinvested for years on terminal facilities. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Cath O'Brien
Cath O'Brien
Tue, 01 Aug 2023
In part one of this two-part series, I looked at the impact on the price of flying from Auckland – or any – airport making substantial new capital investments after a period of under-investment.But there is a double-whammy in the case of Auckland airport’s (AIA) new pricing.That is because of the perverse impact of rising interest rates on the regulatory regime that airports operate under.The issue arises because capex alone is not the only variable airports use to set their prices for the airlines that use them.Prices are als...
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 01, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, August 01, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Economy

NZ's payments system is falling behind internationally

Real-time payments could improve the levels of innovation and competition.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
NZ's payments system is falling behind internationally
Policy

The govt’s startup advisors council wants a big tax change

A report says one big tax change could make a make a big difference. 

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
The govt’s startup advisors council wants a big tax change

More Infrastructure

Parker: '$2.8b hole in National's transport plan'
Infrastructure

Parker: '$2.8b hole in National's transport plan'

The transport minister says National's costings for four highways are $2.8b short.

Oliver Lewis 31 Jul 2023
National reveals its $24 billion transport plan
Policy

National reveals its $24 billion transport plan

The party is promising a massive spend-up on new roads. 

Oliver Lewis 31 Jul 2023
Waka Kotahi chips in $2.5m for Christchurch MRT
Infrastructure

Waka Kotahi chips in $2.5m for Christchurch MRT

The transport agency has approved interim funding ahead of a detailed business case bid.

Oliver Lewis 31 Jul 2023
The case against Auckland airport’s new pricing
Infrastructure

Cath O'Brien: The case against Auckland airport’s new pricing

Regulation of Auckland airport's monopoly power is weak.

Cath O'Brien 31 Jul 2023