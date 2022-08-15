See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes

Vulcan Steel says 42.6m shares come out of escrow on Aug 24

Staff reporters
Mon, 15 Aug 2022

Vulcan Steel has alerted the market that the first lot of shares held in escrow when the company listed last year, totalling 42.6 million shares, will be released after it reports its annual results on Wednesday, Aug 24, at 4.15pm Australian eastern standard time.The shares, amounting to 32.4% of the company, were owned by non-executive shareholders before the company’s A$371.6 million float last year.The prospectus warned that “a significant sale of shares by any significant or substantial existing shareholders … Following t...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Transport
Aucklanders must get out of cars, onto public transport, says emissions plan
Oliver Lewis | Mon, 15 Aug 2022

Auckland council has unveiled its pathway to reduced transport emissions.

Law & Regulation
Address climate change now, supreme court told
Victoria Young | Mon, 15 Aug 2022

Fonterra, Genesis and others face climate change activist Mike Smith.

Law & Regulation
Fate of 'faulty' cladding in the balance as appeal court mulls submissions
Greg Hurrell | Mon, 15 Aug 2022

The fitness for purpose of James Hardie's fibreboard cladding was at the heart of a two-week trial in Wellington's court of appeal, where homeowners tried to overturn their defeat in the high court last year.

Sponsored
Communication the barrier to ‘human firewall’ technology

Communication is the barrier to New Zealand adopting the global Zero Trust cybersecurity strategy, says a new survey.

Sponsored
A clearer path to the cloud

Step-by-step cloud transition can bring benefits, experts say.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.