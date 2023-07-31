Menu
Waka Kotahi chips in $2.5m for Christchurch MRT

An artist's impression used in the indicative mass rapid transit business case for Christchurch. (Image: Waka Kotahi)
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 31 Jul 2023
The transport agency, Waka Kotahi, has committed $2.5 million for preparatory works to advance mass rapid transit plans in Christchurch.The Waka Kotahi board endorsed an indicative business case for the project on July 6, a spokeswoman said.The $2.5m was approved to develop the mass rapid transit (MRT) project ahead of a future bid to fund a detailed business case, she added.The relevant councils in the Greater Christchurch area have all endorsed the indicative business case, which details a 22-kilometre route connecting Belfast and Hornby via...
Murray Tingey's lawyer: suspension would be career ending
Law & Regulation

Murray Tingey's lawyer: suspension would be career ending

The tribunal is also considering penalties for another charge.

Riley Kennedy 7:01pm
Markets Market close

NZX50 jumps on index changes and higher confidence

The S&P/NZX 50 Index finished at 12,056.15, up 109.41 points or 0.92%. 

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
Law & Regulation

Jury told crown's Pushpay case won't get 'out of first gear'

The criminal charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in jail.

Ella Somers 5:50pm
