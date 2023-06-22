Menu
Wayne Brown: Parking and road pricing on the menu

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown thinks 'time of use' pricing could be easily introduced to alleviate motorway congestion. (Image: NZME)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Thu, 22 Jun 2023
Auckland council intends to develop a local bill to address issues like its inability to set higher parking fines, mayor Wayne Brown says.As it stands, roading control authorities like Auckland Transport can’t set fines higher than those prescribed in the Land Transport (Offences and Penalties) Regulations 1999.The regulations set a maximum $12 fine for a parking infringement less than 30 minutes through to a maximum fine of $57 for more than six hours.At a recent conference, the general manager of strategy at the Infrastructure Commissio...
