Investigation

CCHL makes recruitment changes after Tim Boyd controversy

CCHL changed its recruitment processes following a BusinessDesk investigation into its former CEO, Tim Boyd. (Image: CCHL)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 23 Dec 2022
The recruitment firm that helped hire a controversial chief executive with a chequered history in the United States has reached an agreement with Christchurch City Holdings (CCHL). While neither party would confirm it, BusinessDesk understands Decipher Group likely paid a settlement, either directly or via its insurer, to CCHL for its role in recruiting Tim Boyd, the short-lived Australian executive who had millions of dollars of default judgments against him in the US. Decipher has previously said it undertook all standard industry c...
