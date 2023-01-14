Supercar giveaway: a promo too good to be true?

The McLaren GT at last year's vodka brand competition launch. (Image: Instagram)

Late last year, influencers converged on a luxury waterside hotel in Auckland for the launch party of a brash new alcohol brand: Let’s Go Beverages.Let’s Go and its youthful director, Kody Jenkins, an Australian man in his early 20s, clearly wanted to make a splash.According to Instagram videos taken by attendees, the party at the Park Hyatt featured caviar, free-flowing champagne, wagyu beef and fireworks. There was also a luxury car: a 2022 McLaren GT, in ingot black worth close to $400,000.Guests posed for photographs in fro...