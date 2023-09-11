Menu
Auckland dump gets consent despite numerous complaints and alleged safety concerns

An Auckland construction and demolition dump has come under fire following complaints and allegations of safety concerns. (Image: Victoria Young/BusinessDesk)
This story is part of BusinessDesk’s Waste is Money series. Read more here.  The Auckland council has granted resource consent to a dump despite repeated complaints from neighbours claiming that dust and rubbish from the site are affecting their businesses, and WorkSafe and Fire and Emergency NZ monitoring the site following alleged safety concerns. BusinessDesk reported last month that Kiwi Waste & Recycling, a division of Union Demolition, was urgently clearing a stockpile of flammable rubbish away from high-voltage p...
QuiznessDesk, Monday, September 11, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, September 11, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Finance

NZSA and David Sena strike a deal over 2 Cheap Cars share purchase

Three of its directors walked out over a breakdown of trust with Sena last year.

Staff reporters 9:10am
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Hipkins and the 'Theo Spierings' syndrome

Like Spierings at Fonterra, Hipkins is struggling to transform Labour's fortunes.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
Rolling maul of work delays NZ Rugby collective negotiations
Rolling maul of work delays NZ Rugby collective negotiations

The players have backed Silver Lake – what's next for their own deal?

Trevor McKewen and Paul McBeth 06 Sep 2023
How it happened: A timeline of Silver Lake
How it happened: A timeline of Silver Lake

Follow alongside Trevor McKewen and Paul McBeth's investigation into Silver Lake.

Trevor McKewen 06 Sep 2023
Has strategic policy lost its muscle memory?
Has strategic policy lost its muscle memory?

Long-term insights briefings are now a legal requirement of government departments.

Nikitin Sallee 05 Sep 2023
Wellington's chessboard of top public servants
Wellington's chessboard of top public servants

Are the best and brightest making themselves available to lead NZ's public service?

Nikitin Sallee 29 Aug 2023