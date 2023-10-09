Each week, BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald’s Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it’s how it works if you’re interested in riskier investments like margin lending or crypto. Hosted by Frances Cook.





If you pay attention to the money world long enough, you’ll hear about some interesting investments that give you a walk on the wild side.

There are plenty of money gurus who’ll tell you you just need to be courageous, dive in, and you’ll be rich in no time.

It’s easy to wonder, if you’re serious about investing, should you be looking into these options?

Do you need to learn about margin lending, contracts for difference, or crypto if you’re taking your money future seriously?

Spoiler alert: no, you don’t need to go there, and they’re not financial products I invest in myself.

But frankly, if we only leave these topics to the ‘gurus’, then it’ll end up with a conversation that’s all hype and no substance.

Besides, a walk on the wild side of investing can be pretty interesting, even if you don’t want to put any money there yourself.

For the latest podcast, I talked to Darcy Ungaro, financial adviser and host of the Everyday Investor podcast.

