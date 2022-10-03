Each week, BusinessDesk and the NZ Herald's Cooking the Books podcast tackles a different money problem. Today, it's what share market investors need to know to weather the current storm. Hosted by Frances Cook.





There's a famous saying that when the tide goes out, you get to see who's been swimming naked.

Well, the tide is now definitely out in the world's markets, and there's a few people in trouble for indecent exposure.

The economy is being hammered on multiple fronts, leaving the share market down – way down.

Some of the economic stressors now having an effect are quite unusual, which makes it more difficult to find a tried-and-tested strategy to get around them.

If you're a DIY investor, you might be watching all of this and feeling stressed.

Your shares have probably gone down in value significantly and you're wondering if you should stop investing. Or, it may be the opposite and you're considering whether you should be putting in as much money as possible in order to "buy the dip".

So, if you're confused about all of the financial weirdness, here's what you need to know to figure out your next move.

For this podcast, I talked to Dean Anderson, chief executive of Kernel Wealth.

For the interview, listen to the podcast here.