Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Investments

Green transparency doesn’t help – investors only move when pollution hurts profits

Green transparency doesn’t help – investors only move when pollution hurts profits
If a business faces financial penalties for high emissions, share prices dip and investors look elsewhere. (Image: Getty)
Frances Cook
Frances Cook
Fri, 25 Nov 2022
Transparency about a company's emissions isn’t enough, says a new report.Carbon emissions need to have a financial penalty applied to create shareholder pressure for businesses to improve their climate performance. That’s the result of new analysis from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has released a new paper “The Carrot and the Stock: In Search of Stock-Market Incentives for Decarbonization”.The researchers analysed 338 publicly-traded companies in Europe and the European Union (EU) Emissions Tradi...
Investments sponsored by
Founded in 1992, PMG's proven success through multiple economic cycles means they are one of the most established property funds management companies in New Zealand.
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Are you smarter than our quizmaster?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector

Fonterra's new structure in place by March

The Dairy Industry Restructuring (Fonterra Capital Restructuring) Amendment Bill was passed with the support of Labour, National and Act.

Riley Kennedy 8:50am
Media

Meta retreats from news: what it means for NZ

Meta’s global retreat from news arrives at a pivotal moment for the company in New Zealand. 

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am

More Investments

Investments

Frances Cook: Here comes the pain

The Reserve Bank has made it clear that it’s not messing about. Merry Christmas, NZ.

Frances Cook 24 Nov 2022
Investments Free

Cooking the Books: from near-death to financial independence

Frances discusses how life priorities can change after a brush with death.

Frances Cook 21 Nov 2022
Investments Free

My partner wants the mortgage paid off, I disagree

There are ways to have a life while also paying your home loan off faster.

Frances Cook 19 Nov 2022
News in Brief

Smartshares wins fund manager of the year

The index fund provider won the award over two active fund manager finalists.

Dan Brunskill 17 Nov 2022