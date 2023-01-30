Menu
Hey, Boomers: Lifetime keeps your decumulation dream alive

Lifetime now has an ageing member base smack-bang in the retirement income target zone. (Image: Getty)
David Chaplin
David Chaplin
Mon, 30 Jan 2023
People are living longer in New Zealand, so annuities should sell themselves. But few people know about them.With an annuity, you make a lump-sum payment and, in return, get a regular income in retirement for life. Annuities help supplement NZ Super, so retirees know they'll be getting a reliable set payment.In 2015, the Retirement Income Group, founded by NZ financial services veteran, Ralph Stewart, saw a gap in the market and set up a product that offered a more flexible take on the annuity problem. Sold as Lifetime Retirement Incom...
Energy

Electricity grid survived flood with one near-miss

A North shore substation was flooded but survived Friday's deluge.

Ian Llewellyn 12:30pm
Transport

An Interislander near miss, as Bluebridge lifts capacity

Continued near misses and maintenance troubles of the ageing Interislander fleet will push traffic to its competitor, at least until its new Hyundai-built ships arrive.

Brent Melville 12:20pm
Primary Sector

Demand high on day one of Karaka 2023

The auction ring at Karaka was renamed in Patrick Hogan's honour.

Riley Kennedy 10:30am

Cooking the Books: what are the best options for DIY NZ share investors in 2023?

How to figure out which online platform to invest through.

Frances Cook 5:00am
Frances Cook: Money Answers: should I stop putting money into my KiwiSaver?

The key strategy at times like this is spreading your money around, writes Frances Cook.

Frances Cook 28 Jan 2023
Public sector

Ngāpuhi settlement fund to accelerate investments

The fund's second anniversary is just around the corner.

Paul McBeth 27 Jan 2023
Opinion

Paul McBeth: The legacy of David Ross and Bernie Madoff

New Zealand should look after victims of Ponzi schemes better. 

Paul McBeth 26 Jan 2023