International investors hot on NZ prospects

Oliver Lewis

Wed, 19 Oct 2022

Simpson Grierson corporate partner Andrew Matthews says the survey results show investors see NZ as a great place to do business. (Image: Simpson Grierson)
A majority of international investors are picking an uptick in mergers and acquisitions activity in New Zealand over the next year. Of the 91 investors surveyed on behalf of the law firm Simpson Grierson, 70% said there would be either a moderate or significant increase in the next 12 months. One anonymised respondent said: “Compared to the conditions in global markets, NZ offers more attractive opportunities for PE/VC firms in particular.” Simpson Grierson commissioned the survey for its fourth annual expanding horiz...

Opinion
Mercer gives NZ only a B, as pension tension grows
David Chaplin | Wed, 19 Oct 2022

Many UK pension schemes were caught short when Liz Truss's mini-budget spooked markets. Most NZ schemes avoided that – but it's still tough out there for savers.

Property
Prices are stable, but residential market has 'stopped' – D&H Steel
Brent Melville | Wed, 19 Oct 2022

If NZ's currency hadn't fallen out of bed against the greenback, manufactured steel prices would be coming down.

Business Advice FREE
Take care of people, to take care of business
Shane Green | Wed, 19 Oct 2022

People don’t care how much you know – until they know how much you care.

Sponsored
Sea change for coastal shipping sees capacity doubled for Pacifica

Coastal shipping company Pacifica has introduced a second vessel to New Zealand waters to meet a rising tide for ocean freight.

Sponsored
Employees the key to cyber security

Many employees fail to recognise or value the importance of cyber security, even though they themselves pose the biggest risks to digital security.

